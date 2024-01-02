Texas vs. Washington College Football Playoff: Sugar Bowl live updates

Michigan will play for a national title after stunning Alabama in overtime at the Rose Bowl in Monday's first CFP semifinal game. Who will the Wolverines face on Monday in Houston, Texas or Washington? That will be decided in Monday night's second semifinal -- the Sugar Bowl in New Orleans.

A season before leaving the Big 12 conference for the SEC, Texas (12-1) is in the College Football Playoff for the first time. Texas claims four national football championships, with the last coming during the 2005 season after winning an epic 2006 Rose Bowl against USC.

Undefeated Washington (13-0) won the Pac-12 championship and is in the College Football Playoff for the second time (first time coming in 2016). The Huskies won eight of their last nine games by single digits, including the last four by a total of 15 points.

Washington quarterback Michael Penix Jr. was one of the four finalists for the Heisman Trophy and finished second to LSU QB Jayden Daniels.

Texas mascot Bevo XV made the trip to the Sugar Bowl for Texas vs. Washington.

What time is the Sugar Bowl between Texas and Washington?

The Texas-Washington College Football Playoff semifinal is set to kickoff at 8:45 p.m. ET from the Superdome in New Orleans.

How can I watch the Sugar Bowl between Texas and Washington?

The Texas-Washington Sugar Bowl game can be seen on ESPN. Sean McDonough (play-by-play), Greg McElroy (analyst), Molly McGrath (sideline reporter) and Katie George (sideline reporter) will call the game for ESPN.

ESPN also will offer a multi-platform presentation for each College Football semifinal game.

Texas vs. Washington in Sugar Bowl: Picks, predictions, odds

Texas is the favorite to defeat Washington in the Sugar Bowl, according to BetMGM odds.

Spread: Texas (-4)

Moneyline: Texas (-185); Washington (+150)

Over/under: 63.5

USA TODAY Sports’ staff picks for this game:

