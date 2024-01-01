Michigan vs. Alabama live updates: Predictions, picks and how to watch 2024 Rose Bowl Game

After weeks of controversy and debate, it’s time for the College Football Playoff semifinals, and the New Year’s Day slate will start off with a No. 1 Michigan vs. No. 4 Alabama in the "Granddaddy of Them All”: the Rose Bowl Game.

Despite the ongoing investigation into its sign-stealing scandal, the Wolverines are back in the playoff for the third straight season, finishing the regular season as one of three undefeated teams (Washington and Liberty). Michigan will be trying to achieve a program first of a College Football Playoff win, with its last two appearances resulting in semifinal losses.

It was one of the most controversial choices in playoff history, but Alabama is back in the picture after a one-year absence. The Crimson Tide, who capped off a dominant second half of the season with a win against defending champion Georgia, will be making a record eighth appearance in the playoff. They are also the first team to be ranked No. 7 or higher entering conference championship week and still make the College Football Playoff.

The two college football powerhouses will meet in Southern California Monday afternoon, with a spot in the national championship game in Houston on the line in what is the final season of the four-team playoff.

USA TODAY Sports will bring you the latest updates, scores, highlights, wild plays, analysis and more throughout semifinal action. Follow along from Pasadena, California:

How to watch Michigan vs. Alabama in the College Football Playoff at the Rose Bowl

Kickoff is scheduled for 5 p.m. ET on ESPN.

Like most years, ESPN will have a megacast of all the action from the semifinal, giving viewers different ways to watch the game. Options include Field Pass with “The Pat McAfee Show,” which will have alternate commentary and guests on the game, and the skycast camera just above the field. Here are the other options to watch the game, and where to watch it:

ESPN: Main broadcast

ESPN2: Field Pass with “The Pat McAfee Show”

ESPNEWS: Skycast – above the field and typically behind the offense

ESPNU: Command center – a multi-angle presentation with stats

ESPN App: All-22 camera

ESPN App: Michigan home radio broadcast

ESPN App and SEC Network: Alabama home radio broadcast

What New Year’s Day college football games are on today?

Here are the kickoff times and TV info for the Jan. 1 bowl games, including the College Football Playoff matchups.

ReliaQuest Bowl: Wisconsin vs. No. 13 LSU, ESPN2, 12 p.m.

Citrus Bowl: No. Iowa vs. No. 23 Tennessee, ABC, 1 p.m.

Fiesta Bowl: No. 20 Liberty vs. No. 8 Oregon, ESPN, 1 p.m.

College Football Playoff semifinal (Rose Bowl): No. 4 Alabama vs. No. 1 Michigan, ESPN, 5 p.m.

College Football Playoff semifinal (Sugar Bowl): No. 3 Texas vs. No. 2 Washington, ESPN, 8 p.m.

BOWL LINEUP: Complete schedule/results for every postseason game

Alabama vs. Michigan picks

Here are our College Football Playoff semifinal expert picks:

Scooby Axson: Alabama

Jace Evans: Alabama

Paul Myerberg: Alabama

Erick Smith: Alabama

Eddie Timanus: Alabama

Dan Wolken: Alabama

College Football Playoff: Rose Bowl odds

The Michigan Wolverines are favorites to defeat the Alabama Crimson Tide, according to BetMGM odds. Looking to wager? Check out the best mobile sports betting apps, including the new ESPN BET app.

Spread: Michigan (-1.5)

Moneyline: Michigan (-120); Alabama (+100)

Over/under: 44.5

If you’re new to sports betting, don’t worry. Our college football betting guide can help you get started, and we have tips for beginners on how to place a bet online. And USA TODAY readers can claim exclusive promos and bonus codes with the online sportsbooks and sports betting sites.

Is Jim Harbaugh coaching in the Rose Bowl?

The Wolverines will have their head coach in the semifinal matchup, as Jim Harbaugh will be on the sidelines in Pasadena.

Harbaugh has missed six games this season due to suspension, starting with Michigan’s first three games of the season against East Carolina, UNLV and Bowling Green. The suspension was self-imposed by Michigan, as Harbaugh reportedly faces punishment from the NCAA over the investigation into possible recruiting violations and misleading NCAA investigators. He returned for the Big Ten opener against Rutgers.

As a result of the sign-stealing scandal, Harbaugh was suspended by the Big Ten for the final three games of the regular season, missing the contests against Penn State, Maryland and rival Ohio State, all of which were wins. The 59-year-old coach returned for the Wolverines in the Big Ten Championship Game against Iowa.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Michigan-Alabama live updates: Predictions, picks, how to watch