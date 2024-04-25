Texas Tech wins fourth straight ranch horse national championship

Apr. 24—Texas Tech University's Ranch Horse Team claimed its fourth consecutive national championship and captured individual titles across all three divisions at the National Intercollegiate Ranch and Stock Horse Association national championships last week in Amarillo.

The Ranch Horse Team is judged in four disciplines — cow work, reining, ranch trail and ranch riding — with two riders in each division compiling their scores to make up the overall team score.

Texas Tech claimed the Division I national title and brought home the prestigious Hughes Horse Trailer, given as a trophy to the winning team.

"I am so proud of this 2024 team," Ranch Horse Team coach Justin Stanton said in a news release. "The upper classmen we have are first class leaders and have helped make the team what it is today.

"This is not an easy show to compete at, with two go rounds of four separate classes it is a marathon. Stepping into the arena eight times within two and a half days, it takes a mentally strong competitor and horse to come out on top of this show and I am so proud to see these elite team members do it for the fourth consecutive time."

Texas Tech's Kenedie Southard was awarded the Kris Wilson Top Hand Award as the top performer at the competition. The award pays tribute to the late Kris Wilson, coach of the first Ranch Horse Team at Texas Tech.

Southard finished first in the Novice Division, with Texas Tech's Collin Ochsner claiming top honors in the Non-Pro Division and fellow Red Raider Treylyn Hancock winning first place in the Limited Non-Pro Division.

Texas Tech Ranch Horse Team members are:

— Collin Ochsner — Kersey, Colorado

— Evan Means — Valentine

— Gracie Estes — Fredericksburg

— Madison Moore — Wellington, Colorado

— Lakayla Phillips — Lone Oak

— Trail Townsend — Earth

— Tylor Todd — Rexford, Kansas

— Kolton Wink — Post

— Treylyn Hancock — Wharton

— Teghan Brooks — Wolfforth

— Kacy Maurer — Evant

— Claire Nichols — Henderson

— Jayda Meyring — Alliance, Nebraska

— Bree Westbrook — Burkburnett

— Caroline Phelps — Fort Worth

— Addison Eichler — Bowie

— Kenedie Southard — Burleson

— Jaci Brown — Lubbock

— Conner Cowdrey — Millsap

— Colby Britten — Groom

— Tori Underwood — Miami

— Jordan Rydl — Boone, Iowa

— Mary Roccaforte — Conroe

— Allison Akin — Midland

— Emma Hobbs — Roswell, New Mexico

— Audrey Abraham — Canadian