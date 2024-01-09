Texas Tech football linemen Blake Burris, Jacoby Jackson make moves in transfer portal

Texas Tech football defensive tackle Blake Burris announced Tuesday he's having his name entered into the NCAA transfer portal, starting the process of leaving his childhood dream school.

Burris played in the first three games this season, getting credit for two tackles and a pass breakup, before he suffered a season-ending knee injury. He played in all 13 games in 2022 as a backup defensive tackle and in the punt shield on special teams.

He grew up wanting to play for the Red Raiders, being a younger relative of Mike Leach-era Tech defensive backs Brent and Trent Nickerson.

Burris said he will be transferring as a graduate. He spent three years at Tech as a walk-on after initially going to the Air Force Academy prep school coming out of high school at Dallas Parish Episcopal. Before that, he played at Irving MacArthur, where Brent Nickerson was his defensive coordinator.

The 30-day transfer portal window was open from Dec. 4 through Jan. 2 for undergraduates, but players with degrees may have their names entered at any time. The portal is open again for undergrads for 15 days after spring practices.

Earlier Tuesday, former Tech offensive guard Jacoby Jackson announced he's committed to Mississippi State. Jackson announced he was leaving the Red Raiders the day after Tech's Independence Bowl victory over California. He has 14 career starts, eight this season. He has two years of eligibility remaining.

Tech's spring semester classes start Wednesday.

From the 2023 Tech roster, 16 scholarship players or walk-ons with roles have departed to the portal. That equals the number who left during the entire off-season after 2022. The Red Raiders added 14 players from the portal during the current cycle.

