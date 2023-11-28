Texas Tech football: Who's in? Who's out? Tracking Red Raiders' moves in the transfer portal

The Texas Tech football team finished its second regular season under coach Joey McGuire with a 6-6 record. The Red Raiders are expected to receive a bowl invitation on Sunday, but there's likely to be plenty of activity between now and the next time the Red Raiders play.

The NCAA transfer portal is open from Dec. 4 through Jan. 2 and again from April 16-30. That's for players without a degree. Players who have graduated may have their names entered into the transfer portal at any time.

The portal is a database that offers a way to connect for players wanting to transfer and coaches from other programs looking for help.

Who's in

Texas Tech does not have any players known publicly to have their names in the portal.

Who's out

Offensive guard Landon Peterson: He went through the Red Raiders' senior-day ceremony before the Nov. 18 home game against Central Florida and announced Monday he will leave the program. Peterson, a fifth-year senior this season, has a Covid-bonus year available for 2024. The Odessa Permian graduate started eight games at right guard in 2022, but suffered a season-ending shoulder injury and underwent surgery that sidelined him for spring practice. He's played in 11 games this season, mostly on the kicking unit but little on offense.

This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: Texas Tech football: Tracking Red Raiders' moves in the transfer portal