Texas Tech basketball returns to national polls after splitting pair against Top 10 teams

The Texas Tech basketball team is back in the national rankings after splitting a pair of games against Top 10 teams.

The Red Raiders (18-7, 7-5) came in 23rd in Monday's AP Top 25 poll after falling out of the rankings last week. Tech has now been in the poll five of the last six weeks.

Six Big 12 teams are in the AP poll, led by the No. 2 Houston Cougars. Iowa State, which defeated Texas Tech 82-74 on Saturday in Ames, jumped up to No. 6 in the polls.

Kansas fell to No. 9 after last week's 29-point loss against the Red Raiders and their road win at Oklahoma. Baylor is No. 11 and BYU is 25th.

Texas Tech's opponent on Tuesday, TCU, received votes in the poll, coming in the equivalent of 30th in the poll.

In the USA Today Coaches Poll, Texas Tech is 23rd and TCU is 25th.

