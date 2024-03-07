Texas signs new assistant football coaches Johnny Nansen, Kenny Baker to two-year deals

TUCSON, ARIZONA - NOVEMBER 18: Defensive coordinator Johnny Nansen of the Arizona Wildcats (3rd L) and defensive analyst Brett Arce (C) celebrate after a defensive stop against the Utah Utes during the second half at Arizona Stadium on November 18, 2023 in Tucson, Arizona. (Photo by Chris Coduto/Getty Images)

The two assistant coaches who recently joined the Texas football team have signed two-year contracts with the Longhorns.

As UT's new co-defensive coordinator, Johnny Nansen will have a base salary of $900,00 in 2024. Nansen will also instruct the inside linebackers at Texas.

According to USA Today, Nansen was previously making $750,000 as the defensive coordinator at Arizona.

Nansen was Arizona's defensive coordinator for the past two seasons. He has also recently coached at UCLA and USC. Nansen previously worked for Texas coach Steve Sarkisian at both USC and Washington.

Kenny Baker, meanwhile, will make $550,000 in his first year as Texas. Baker was hired to be the Longhorns' defensive line coach. He spent last year as an assistant defensive line coach with the Miami Dolphins.

In 2025, Nansen's salary will be bumped to $925,000. Baker is also set to receive a raise in 2025 and will then make $600,000.

This information was obtained by the American-Statesman through a public records request.

Texas will actually be saving a little bit of money with the addition of Nansen and Baker to its payroll. Nansen replaces Jeff Choate, who was set to make $675,000 in 2024. Baker's predecessor, though, was Bo Davis, who had an annual salary of $1,000,000.

This offseason, Texas added four years to the contract of Sarkisian and made him one of the highest-paid coaches in college football. Texas coordinators Kyle Flood, Pete Kwiatkowski and Jeff Banks also received contract extensions through the 2026 season.

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Texas assistant coaches Johnny Nansen, Kenny Baker sign contracts