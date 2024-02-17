Texas football coach Steve Sarkisian's salary to significantly increase under new contract

Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian celebrates his win over the Kansas Jayhawks at Royal-Memorial Stadium on Saturday September 30, 2023.

This upcoming week, the Texas Board of Regents is set to approve a significant increase to UT football coach Steve Sarkisian's salary.

Last month, Texas announced that Sarkisian had agreed to a four-year extension that will keep him with the Longhorns through the 2030 football season. If approved, Sarkisian will now make $10.3 million during the 2024 season. He was previously slated to have a salary of $5.8 million.

Sarkisian is also scheduled to now receive annual increases of $100,000 through the end of the contract. That would put him at $10.9 million in 2030.

The Texas Board of Regents will hold its already-scheduled meeting from Feb. 21-22. Some additional perks of the contract extension that the board will be asked to approve include:

A one-time payment of $300,000 that is to be paid before April 1, 2024.

Twenty hours of personal use on a private aircraft provided annually by the university.

Up to 12 tickets and one suite for all home football games, up to eight tickets for all away football games, up to eight tickets and a suite for all postseason games and up to six tickets for all home games for UT's other sports.

Annual performance incentives that max out at $1.85 million. The highlights of those incentives are the $300,000 that Texas will pay Sarkisian if he leads UT to a conference championship, the $200,000 that he'll earn if he wins one of the major national coach of the year awards and the $1.25 million bonus that he'll receive if UT wins a national championship.

Sarkisian made $5.6 million in 2023, which was the third year of a six-year contract that he originally signed in 2021. That made him the 30th-highest paid coach in the database of coaching salaries collected by USA Today. If he had been paid $10.3 million in 2023, Sarkisian would have ranked fourth.

This week, the Board of Regents will also be asked to approve contract extensions for Texas coordinators Kyle Flood, Pete Kwiatkowski and Jeff Banks. These deals will keep UT's offensive, defensive and special teams coordinators with the Longhorns through the 2026 season.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Salary figures released for Steve Sarkisian's new Texas contract