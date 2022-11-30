Texas ranks No. 20 in College Football Playoff Rankings

The Texas Longhorns finish the regular season as the No. 20 team in College Football. With the exception of post-conference championship shakeups, that is about where they will sit heading into bowl season.

The ranking marks progress for Texas after going 5-7 in Steve Sarkisian’s first season as head coach. It also could have bowl ramifications for Texas.

The Longhorns were likely headed to the Alamo Bowl before the poll. Texas Tech was considered the next best option for the second best game with Big 12 ties.

Texas Tech’s omission from the rankings will make it even more difficult for the Alamo Bowl to overlook Texas. The Longhorns would likely face one of Utah, Oregon, Washington and UCLA should they make the Alamo Bowl.

Here’s a look at who made the top of the rankings and is still alive in the College Football Playoff race.

Story originally appeared on Longhorns Wire