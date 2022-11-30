Texas ranks No. 20 in College Football Playoff Rankings
The Texas Longhorns finish the regular season as the No. 20 team in College Football. With the exception of post-conference championship shakeups, that is about where they will sit heading into bowl season.
The ranking marks progress for Texas after going 5-7 in Steve Sarkisian’s first season as head coach. It also could have bowl ramifications for Texas.
The Longhorns were likely headed to the Alamo Bowl before the poll. Texas Tech was considered the next best option for the second best game with Big 12 ties.
Texas Tech’s omission from the rankings will make it even more difficult for the Alamo Bowl to overlook Texas. The Longhorns would likely face one of Utah, Oregon, Washington and UCLA should they make the Alamo Bowl.
Here’s a look at who made the top of the rankings and is still alive in the College Football Playoff race.
Georgia Bulldogs
LSU Week 📲
📅: Saturday, December 3
🕓: 4:00 PM ET
📺: SEC on CBS #GoDawgs pic.twitter.com/qFxgiD0gAJ
— Georgia Football (@GeorgiaFootball) November 29, 2022
Michigan Wolverines
✅ Defeat your rival for a second straight year
✅ Solidify @UMichFootball's spot in the @CFBPlayoff
✅ Seal a spot in the B1G Championship
✅ Win in Columbus for the first time since 2000
Jim Harbaugh did all of the above and is our #DoddTrophy Coach of the Week!@PNCBank
— The Dodd Trophy (@thedoddtrophy) November 29, 2022
TCU Horned Frogs
GOT THAT FROG IN 'EM 🐸@TCUFootball moves into No. 3️⃣ #CFBPlayoff pic.twitter.com/HEeD7GDUpS
— ESPN (@espn) November 30, 2022
USC Trojans
Viva Las Vegas 🎰✌️
🏆 @pac12 Championship
🆚 #14 Utah
📍 @AllegiantStadm
📺 FOX
⌚️ 5:00 PT / 8:00 ET pic.twitter.com/Vi9oiCbDZp
— USC Football ✌️ (@uscfb) November 29, 2022
Ohio State Buckeyes
.@MarvHarrisonJr ➡️ @biletnikoffawrd finalist 🏆#GoBucks pic.twitter.com/1Df3hdcfkF
— Ohio State Football (@OhioStateFB) November 29, 2022
Alabama Crimson Tide
All we have. All we need. ✊ pic.twitter.com/zlomtspnhf
— Alabama Football (@AlabamaFTBL) November 29, 2022