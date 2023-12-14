Texas QB Maalik Murphy plans to enter the transfer portal

According to ESPN’s Pete Thamel, Texas Longhorns quarterback Maalik Murphy is expected to enter the transfer portal.

As a recruit, Murphy was ranked as the No. 12 quarterback in the 2022 class and No. 205 nationally. Murphy committed to the University of Texas on Feb. 13, 2021, and has seen limited action.

Murphy started two games for Texas this season while Quinn Ewers was injured. He totaled 477 yards, three touchdowns and three interceptions.

The move comes to little surprise, as Ewers is likely to return to Texas for his junior season next year and Arch Manning would presumably take the backup spot. Manning has the ability to utilize his redshirt this year by playing only two games, and thus, remains a freshman for 2024.

Programs that need a quarterback and could be in the hunt for Murphy are Ohio State, Washington, Michigan, USC, and more.

Source: Texas quarterback Maalik Murphy intends to enter the NCAA transfer portal. He’s alerted the Texas coaching staff of his intentions. — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) December 13, 2023

