Each Texas player that earned All-Big 12 football honors this season

Shortly after the 2022 college football regular season concluded, the Big 12 Conference announced its end of the year awards.

While several Longhorns are represented on the first and second team, there was a glaring miss for Defensive Player of the Year. Texas linebacker Jaylan Ford was more than deserving of the honor, but the Big 12 chose to give it to Kansas State defensive end Felix Anudike-Uzomah.

You could also make an argument that Texas left tackle Kelvin Banks Jr. deserved Offensive Freshman of the Year honors. Instead, the award was given to Baylor running back Richard Reese.

Keondre Coburn was in the discussion for Defensive Lineman of the Year and Keilan Robinson was considered for Special Teams Player of the Year. Here’s a look at each Texas player who earned all-conference team honors.

Second-team wide receiver: Xavier Worthy

Second-team offensive lineman: Kelvin Banks Jr.

Second-team defensive lineman: Keondre Coburn

First-team linebacker: DeMarvion Overshown

First-team linebacker: Jaylan Ford

First-team tight end: Ja'Tavion Sanders

First-team running back: Bijan Robinson

Honorable mentions

Bert Auburn (PK)

Kelvin Banks Jr. (OFoY, OLoY)

Jahdae Barron (DB)

Keondre Coburn (DLoY)

Anthony Cook (DB):

Quinn Ewers (ONoY)

Jaylan Ford (DPoY)

Roschon Johnson (RB)

Christian Jones (OL)

Moro Ojomo (DL)

Bijan Robinson (OPoY)

Keilan Robinson (KR/PR, STPoY)

Barryn Sorrell (DL)

Jerrin Thompson (DB)

T’Vondre Sweat (DL)

Ryan Watts (DB, DNoY)

Jordan Whittington (WR)

