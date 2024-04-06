Texas Open: Rory McIlroy stays six shots off leader Akshay Bhatia after second round

McIlroy is a four-time major champion [Getty Images]

Texas Open second round -11 A Bhatia (US); -6 R Henley (US), D McCarthy (US), B Todd (US); -5 R McIlroy (NI) Selected others: -4 T Fleetwood (Eng); -2 M Laird (Sco), Level H Hall (Eng); +1 M Fitzpatrick (Eng), A Rai (Eng) Leaderboard

Northern Ireland's Rory McIlroy carded a 70 in the second round of the Texas Open to remain six shots behind leader Akshay Bhatia.

McIlroy, who is playing in his final tournament before The Masters next week, shot three birdies and a bogey to move to five under par.

Bhatia also carded a 70 and is five shots clear of the field on 11 under.

"I've only made one bogey over two days, which I'm really pleased with," said McIlroy.

"Would have been nice to make a few more birdies, but pretty happy with the last two days."

Bhatia's fellow Americans Russell Henley (69), Denny McCarthy (70) and Brendon Todd (72) are tied for second on six under.

England's Tommy Fleetwood moved to four under with a 69, which included three birdies, and Scotland's Martin Laird is on two under after another 71.