Texas A&M's Maroon & White spring game time has been changed

On Saturday, April 20, Texas A&M's annual Maroon & White spring game will take place inside Kyle Field. New head football coach Mike Elko has nearly completed his first spring season with high hopes regarding the Aggies' chances during his inaugural 2024 season.

Due to potential weather-related issues in College Station on Saturday afternoon, it has been announced that the spring game has been moved up to noon CT instead of the original 1:00 p.m. kickoff. Knowing that the game could be affected by wind/rain, it's a good time to remember that this is basically an extended scrimmage where throwing conditions will be at a minimum.

However, there's plenty to watch on both sides of the ball. At the same time, the quarterback battle between backups Jaylen Henderson and Marcel Reed is certainly intriguing, as injuries at the position had been an issue for the program under former head coach Jimbo Fisher.

On defense, Aggie fans will finally get their first glimpse of the new Edge Nic Scourton, paired with the new cornerbacks and safeties out of the transfer portal who have received immense praise this spring.

