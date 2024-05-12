It's no surprise that once Mike Elko became Texas A&M Football's new head coach last November, fixing the cornerback room as soon as the thick of the offseason arrived was paramount, adding eight defensive backs, including five cornerbacks, through the transfer portal.

With an eye on preparing for the future, Elko and his staff have already landed three defensive back prospects in the 2025 recruiting class. The group is led by four-star cornerback Cobey Sellers out of Pearland, Texas. Like Aggies' star safety Bryce Anderson, Sellers played quarterback throughout his career at Shadow Creek HS.

Sellers joins four-star cornerback/safety Deyjhon Pettaway and speedy three-star cornerback Jamar Beal-Gaines, all of whom possess the length, speed, and versatility required to thrive in Elko and new A&M defensive coordinator Jay Bateman's system. Here is how they rank out in the 2025 cycle, according to 247Sports:

Four-star CB Cobey Sellers: 124th-ranked prospect, 14th-ranked cornerback prospect, 20th-ranked prospect in Texas.

Four-star CB/S Deyjhon Pettaway: 241st-ranked prospect, 23rd-ranked safety prospect, 36th-ranked prospect in Texas.

Four-star CB Jamar Beal-Goines: 68th-ranked cornerback prospect, 5th-ranked prospect in Arizona (ran sub-4.3 40-yard dash)

With a busy recruiting summer ahead, Texas A&M will likely add several more additions to the future defensive backfield.

This article originally appeared on Aggies Wire: What Texas A&M's 2025 defensive back class looks like after Cobey Sellers commitment