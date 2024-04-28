2025 3-star CB out Jamar Beal-Goines has committed to Texas A&M

Boom! Texas A&M has landed a commitment from one of the rising defensive back prospects in the 2025 recruiting class, as three-star cornerback Jamar Beal-Gaines is headed to College Station, joining nine current commits in class.

According to 247Sports, Beal-Gaines is currently positioned as the 66th-ranked cornerback in the 2025 cycle and the 5th-ranked prospect in Arizona. The 6-0, 170-pound speedster is as underrated as they come. After receiving his offer from Texas A&M in January, Beal-Gaines visited College Station on April 13th, reportedly enjoying the trip.

While his skillset on the field is certainly impressive, the incoming senior is statistically one of the fastest players in Arizona. He recently ran a 10.4-second 100 meters and a sub-4.3 40-yard dash, so let's just say this young man is lightning in a bottle.

https://twitter.com/jamarbealgoines/status/1784668114640327165?s=61&t=34i35sgi5-n49cfsZFfnKg

With his commitment, Beal-Goines is now the second cornerback to commit this year, joining four-star CB Deyjhon Pettaway. Thus far, the 2025 class has gained ten total commitments.

