Boom! Texas A&M has landed its 11th commitment in the 2025 recruiting class. Four-star cornerback Cobey Sellers becomes the tenth prospect to land with the program and the first this month.

Announcing his intentions on his Instagram page on Saturday afternoon, Sellers is one of the more versatile athletes in the class. He played quarterback for most of his high school career at Shadow Creek HS in Pearland, Texas, but will likely transition to cornerback once he makes his way to College Station in 2025.

As I said, Sellers' versatility is unquestioned, playing at quarterback, cornerback, and special teams during his 2023 junior season, throwing for 956 yards and 17 touchdowns, but only accounted for 12 tackles and a forced fumble on defense due to his offensive responsibilities.

According to 247Sports, Sellers is currently positioned as a top prospect in the 2025 class, ranking 124th overall, 14th among cornerbacks, and 20th in Texas.

Seller's length, speed, high football intellect, and athleticism were a no-brainer for new head coach Mike Elko. His on-field ability is similar to that of current Aggies star safety Bryce Anderson, who also played quarterback in high school.

Congratulations to Cobey on his commitment!

This article originally appeared on Aggies Wire: 2025 4-star CB Cobey Sellers has committed to Texas A&M