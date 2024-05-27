A new era of Texas A&M football is coming to College Station, as head coach Mike Elko and his staff welcomed the the 2024 recruiting class, led by five-star athlete Terry Bussey, as all 17 young men have officially arrived on campus to the chagrin of every Aggie fan.

This offseason has seen significant strides in multiple areas, with Elko spearheading a transformation of the 2024 roster. The acquisition of nearly 30 players from the transfer portal has filled several gaps, and the secondary, on paper, appears to be a formidable strength, a stark contrast to last season's struggles.

Concerning the 2024 freshman class, Terry Bussey's position is still up in the air. Still, the expectation is that he will contribute on special teams as a kick/punt returner, but playing as a wide receiver or cornerback is still possible.

However, Bussey isn't the only young player who could contribute as soon as this coming season. Edge Solomon Williams, wide receiver Izaiah Williams, and linebacker Tristan Jernigan are just a few others who have a chance to make an impact in 2024.

https://twitter.com/aggiefootball/status/1793686503492816949?s=61&t=Qlux0IymKbz2S1ntnZ-9dg

Contact/Follow us @AggiesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Texas A&M news, notes, and opinions. Follow Cameron on Twitter: @CameronOhnysty.

This article originally appeared on Aggies Wire: Texas A&M's 2024 freshman class has arrived at College Station