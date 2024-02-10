Texas A&M HC Mike Elko thinks 5-star commit Terry Bussey could play like Colorado’s Travis Hunter

University of Colorado Boulder junior Travis Hunter put the college football world on notice this past season with his versatility, playing all three facets of the game on offense, defense and special teams.

Texas A&M may have its own three-way superstar following national signing day on Wednesday. 5-star prospect Terry Bussey officially committed to the Aggies this week and head coach Mike Elko discussed how he plans to use the talented athlete at Kyle Field.

“Both ways all of the time is hard, but when you have a kid that’s as dynamic as he is, you have to find ways for him to impact the football game,” Elko said. “Some of that will be in the return game, in spot ways on offense, and we anticipate a lot of that being on defense. “For us, he’s going to come in at corner, but he’ll certainly have a role with the ball in his hand in the return game and as a specialist in some situations.”

Bussey’s potential is through the roof and fans in Aggieland should be extremely excited to see him put on the Maroon & White this fall.

