Texas A&M starting QB Jaylen Henderson injures right arm on first play of Texas Bowl

With only 48 scholarship players in uniform on Wednesday in Houston, Texas A&M lost its starting quarterback to injury after only one play of the Texas Bowl.

On the first snap from scrimmage Wednesday night at NRG Stadium, Jaylen Henderson injured his right arm and left the game against No. 20 Oklahoma State wearing an air-cast. The sophomore signal-caller suffered the injury while completing an 11-yard pass to junior wide receiver Jahdae Walker.

#Aggies QB1 Jaylen Henderson got hit low and came down hard on his arm on the first play of the game. He walked off the field with a brace on his right arm preventing any movement. True freshman Marcel Reed in now for A&M. pic.twitter.com/z4pPcJtOqz — Parker Rehm (@parker_rehm) December 28, 2023



True freshman Marcel Reed took over for Henderson at QB and the Aggies punted after three plays. On Reed’s second drive, he led Texas A&M on an 11-play, 56-yard drive that lasted over four minutes and resulted in a 37-yard field goal from junior kicker Randy Bond to tie the game at 3-3 with 4:34 remaining in the first quarter.

At 8:51 p.m. CT, ESPN sideline reporter Taylor McGregor stated on the game broadcast that Henderson was out and would not return to the Texas Bowl.

Walker suffered a right shoulder injury attempting to make a touchdown catch in the first period but he later returned to the game. Walker is 1-of-3 wideouts on scholarship that are active on Wednesday along with junior Moose Muhammad III and freshman Micah Tease.

Reed was a 4-star recruit coming out of Montgomery Bell Academy in Nashville. He was named Mr. Football in Tennessee following his senior year of high school.

This article will be updated as more information about Henderson’s injury becomes available.

