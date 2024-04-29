The Texas A&M softball team recorded a pair of midweek wins as they rolled into their bye week

Texas A&M (39-9, 15-6 SEC) is knocking on the door to a 40-win regular season with three games left until the SEC Tournament starts on May 7. The Aggies picked up their 38th and 39th wins last week when they poured on the runs, betting Houston and Sam Houston with a combined run total of 22-2 run-ruling both teams.

A&M is in prime position to host a regional with one of their best seasons since 2017. Aggie veteran Trinity Cannon led the way for the Maroon & White with three hits, eight RBI, and two home runs across the two games. She has been one of the most clutch hitters for A&M this year and they will need to lean on her leadership to close out the season strong.

Day one:

Texas A&M vs Houston / Win / 12-2

Total offense: 9 hits, 12 runs

Pitching: Emiley Kennedy W (20-7): 2.2 innings, 3 Ks, 51 pitches. Emily Leavitt: 2.1 innings, 3 Ks, 49 pitches.

Day two:

Texas A&M vs Sam Houston / Win / 11-0

Total offense: 9 hits, 11 runs

Pitching: Shaylee Ackerman W (8-1): 6.0 innings, 5 Ks, 87 pitches.

Texas A&M will wrap up SEC play with a series against No. 12 Florida in Gainesville, Fla starting on Friday, May 3, at 6 p.m. CT.

