Texas A&M RB Earnest Crownover III named a finalist for Barstool Sports’ Lowman Trophy

Texas A&M running back Earnest Crownover III announced Thursday that he has declared for the 2024 NFL Draft and he may be headed to the league with some hardware.

The Aggies graduate student was named a finalist for the Lowman Trophy, presented by Barstool Sports to the best fullback in college football. While Crownover may not technically be a fullback, he did line up countless times in the backfield between the quarterback and running back during his time in College Station.

The other two finalists for the award are Kansas State redshirt junior tight end Ben Sinnott and SMU redshirt sophomore fullback Stone Eby. The winner will be revealed during the Arizona Bowl between Toledo and Wyoming, which begins Saturday at 3:30 p.m. CT.

Before De’Von Achane became a Dolphin and led millions of people to fantasy football glory this year, he starred at Kyle Field. Crownover was the ultimate teammate to Achane, blocking for him on several touchdown runs, including during a 2022 game at South Carolina.

RB coach gotta be in coach ear about this one. “Let’s just run it down hill we got it”. Earnest Crownover 😤 pic.twitter.com/qGmZDLkK01 — Timofftherim (@TimOTRFB) October 26, 2022

Crownover also displayed his ability to catch passes out of the backfield as a fullback, like during the Southwest Classic at AT&T Stadium, which was a 34-22 win against Arkansas back in September.

FULLBACK TOUCHDOWN LETS GOOO! Earnest Crownover with his second receiving touchdown of the season for the Aggies pic.twitter.com/8yCoIr2xAh — Oliver Hodgkinson (@ojhodgkinson) September 30, 2023

