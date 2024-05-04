This offseason, any news surrounding Texas A&M outside of recruiting or potentially adding depth at multiple position groups will be focused on Aggies' starting quarterback, Conner Weigman, who will be less than a year removed from his season-ending injury last fall.

This spring, head coach Mike Elko, who helped recruit Weigman to College Station during his time as A&M's defensive coordinator (2018-2021), has kept the same tone regarding Conner's continued progress. The redshirt sophomore played in the Maroon & White spring game but avoided taking any chances outside the pocket.

Last week, Elko, during his appearance at the Brazos Valley A&M Coach's night, placed a hypothetical seal on the Conner Weigman health discourse, stating,

"Conner. Will. Be. Fine. … He was able to get a lot of good quality work in. He'll get a lot better by the time we show up for Notre Dame."

Yes, less than four months from Texas A&M's season opener vs. Notre Dame on Aug. 31, Weigman should be completely healthy, barring any random setbacks. However, if he is to capitalize on his early-season success last season after throwing for nearly 1,000 yards and eight touchdowns in the first four contests, the offensive line and the wide receiver unit will need to drastically improve.

On Saturday, Pro Football Focus's Max Chadwick commented on Weigman's NFL future. The talented signal caller could be eligible for the 2025 NFL draft only if he puts it all together this season and, most importantly, stays on the field.

"If he can build off the few games we saw in 2023, he can be a dark-horse QB 1 candinate next April."

With Jimbo Fisher and his complicated scheme officially out the door, this is a fresh start for Weigman to establish himself as the top signal-caller again, not only in the SEC but the entire country.

This article originally appeared on Aggies Wire: PFF's Max Chadwick see's a bright future for Aggies' QB Conner Weigman