Is Texas A&M featured in the new EA Sports College Football 25 cover?

It's been an arduous 11 years and counting for fans of the NCAA Football franchise. A decade-plus-long pause due to NIL-related issues existed before Name, Image, and Likeness reached its current chaotic but accepted form in the college football landscape.

However, good news is on the way, as EA Sports is set to release within the next two months. The cover of the deluxe edition made its way to the public on Friday, as college football fans can begin to celebrate the game's imminent arrival a bit early.

The debate regarding who would grace the cover, whether it be a current or former athlete or coach, the deluxe edition went the collective route, including an assortment of veteran starts from a bevy of blue blood programs.

Some players who stood out include Texas Longhorns quarterback Quinn Ewers, Michigan RB Donovan Edwards, Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe, Georgia quarterback Carson Beck, and Colorado ATH Travis Hunter. For Texas A&M, are the Aggies even included? Well, credit to Good Bull Hunting's Robert Behrens, who pointed out that the Maroon & White have barely made the cut!

https://twitter.com/rcb05/status/1789000426018255041?s=61&t=YDT3vAjOqWIoJTB4LlccIQ

Who do we think the unidentified player is? My guess is redshirt sophomore quarterback Conner Weigman. Even though his number isn't visible, his recognition and importance to the team are undeniable heading into head coach Mike Elko's inaugural campaign.

This article originally appeared on Aggies Wire: Is Texas A&M featured in the new EA Sports College Football 25 cover?