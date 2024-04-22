Texas A&M-Commerce falls to McNeese State in softball; to face North Texas next

Apr. 15—After getting swept by McNeese State in Southland Conference softball, the Texas A&M University-Commerce Lions are to play a non-conference doubleheader.

The 7-39 Lions are scheduled to face 23-18 North Texas at 5 and 7 p.m. on Tuesday at the John Cain Family Softball Complex in Commerce.

Weather forecasts are predicting a 24% chance of rain in Commerce on Tuesday with winds up to 17 mph.

McNeese swept the Lions 2-0 and 14-2 on Friday and 11-1 on Saturday as the Lions remained winless in Southland Conference play at 0-18. McNeese leads the conference at 14-1.

Tehya Pitts and Lencia Powell scored for the Lions in the 14-2 loss. Diamond Sefe drove in a run with a double.

Isbella Arzola scored the Lions' run in the 11-1 loss on a single by Pitts, who went 3-for-3 at the plate.

Crislyne Moreno slugged a grand-slam homer for McNeese in that game and Corine Poncho and Bella Perez also homered.

Poncho and Perez both homered for McNeese in the Cowgirls' 14-2 win.

Julia Sanchez scattered eight hits while pitching a complete game for the Lions in the 2-0 loss. She walked one and struck out four.

Poncho drove in both runs with a double and a single.