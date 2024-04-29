Texas A&M baseball coach Jim Schlossnagle recaps SEC series win vs. No. 17 Georgia

The Texas A&M baseball team scored 19 unanswered runs to win the first game of a doubleheader against Georgia on Saturday at Blue Bell Park.

With a 5-2 victory on Friday night, the No. 1 Aggies won the SEC series versus the No. 17 Bulldogs. After the games on Saturday, Texas A&M head coach Jim Schlossnagle spoke to the media.

"If I knew, then we would've came back in the second game today. It was amazing, obviously, we had the South Carolina game where we came back 9-0 but I don't know if I've ever heard of 17 runs being scored in the first inning of a game, or even close to that," Schlossnagle said. "I was proud of our team. Frustrated because you want to win the last one and get an opportunity to. You've got to give credit to their starter today, (Kolten) Smith, in the second game, wow he was awesome. Really good, thank goodness he didn't come into the game up 9-0. Then they had the guy close the game, who has been a starter, so he was able to kinda air it out. I'm proud of our team, it's been a long two days. It says a lot about Georgia's team about what they did in the second game. I'm looking forward to some rest."

