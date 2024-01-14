Texas Longhorns men's basketball falls at West Virginia despite 32 points from Max Abmas

Texas guard Max Abmas shoots over West Virginia forward Quinn Slazinski during West Virginia's 76-73 home win Saturday. Abmas scored a season-high 32 points in the loss.

Despite a season-high 32 points from guard Max Abmas, Texas fell to host West Virginia 76-73 Saturday.

The Longhorns (12-4, 1-2 Big 12) trailed 59-48 with 5 minutes 45 seconds left in the game before Abmas caught fire from long range while keying a Texas rally. Abmas, a 6-foot graduate in his first season with the Longhorns, scored 19 of his points in the final five minutes, including two free throws with 1:08 left to cut the Texas deficit to 68-65.

But West Virginia (6-10, 1-2) held on for its first conference win behind a career-high 16 points from Pat Suemnick.

Dylan Disu scored 18 points for Texas but fouled out with 2:16 remaining in the game. No other played reached double-digit points for Texas, which had 22 turnovers.

Kadin Shedrick, a 6-11 graduate transfer from Virginia, played just four minutes before reaggravating a back injury that forced him to miss Tuesday's game at Cincinnati.

