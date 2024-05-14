Texas lands former top-ranked junior via transfer portal

Texas just landed its latest big transfer.

Arizona State sophomore Luke Potter, who hasn’t competed in over two months, announced Monday evening that he would be joining the Longhorns next season.

"Taking my talents to Austin," Potter wrote on Instagram. "Big thanks to Coach [John] Fields, as well as Coach [Erik] Henson and [Clayton] Brady for the opportunity. Proud to be a Longhorn."

The former top-ranked junior posted five top-20s for the Sun Devils this season after notching four top-10s during an inconsistent freshman year. He has not logged a start, however, since mid-March and is not part of Arizona State’s postseason squad.

Potter, who is currently ranked No. 59 in the World Amateur Golf Ranking, entered the portal after it opened for men’s golfers on May 8, and Texas was his first choice. Fields has a good history with transfers dating to Gavin Hall in 2013. The Longhorns' postseason lineup this season features two transfers, Brian Stark and Nathan Petronzio.

Both Stark and Petronzio are fifth-year seniors. Potter will join a Texas roster this fall that includes rising juniors Tommy Morrison, Keaton Vo and Jacob Sosa, rising sophomore Jack Gilbert and incoming freshman Daniel Bennett.

NCAA regionals started Monday as well, with Texas hosting as a No. 3 seed in Austin, Texas, and Arizona State playing as the top seed in Rancho Santa Fe, California.