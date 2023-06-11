Texas Governor Greg Abbott signs NIL bill to soon become law

According to polling last year, I’m in the majority of people that support student-athletes being able to profit off their name and likeness. Paying college athletes is not a new conversation and dates back decades. The case that sticks in my head the most was O’Bannon v. NCAA in 2009. While I won’t go into detail, I just wanted to highlight how long this fight has been going on. Today marks an important day in NCAA history with the signing of House Bill 2804, which will undoubtedly have a ripple effect across the states.

Texas A&M and Texas aren’t always rivals when it comes to the well-being of students, and they both had an integral role in helping push the legislation through. Also, as much as teams like to say NIL is not the deciding factor, it’s still a heck of a selling point to have a solid NIL collective system when the bill becomes law in July.

I’m excited to see where this lands in the next four or five years. Hopefully, the schools also provide many financial resources to help these young adults have helpful information when dealing with taxes and contracts.

Add Texas to the list of states that have signed sweeping NIL reform on the local level aimed directly at bypassing oversight by the NCAA.@JeremyCrabtree has details: https://t.co/6AVZp2TcF5 pic.twitter.com/QQNLZvC907 — On3 NIL (@On3NIL) June 11, 2023

