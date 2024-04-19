Will Texas football play its spring game Saturday? The latest weather report is promising

Texas A&M has already moved up its spring football game for Saturday. Baylor and Texas Tech have canceled theirs.

But what about Texas, which is scheduled to cap five weeks of spring practice Saturday at Royal-Memorial Stadium with its annual Orange-White game before a crowd expected to top 30,000?

Will Texas hold its spring football game Saturday despite a threatening weather forecast? School officials are optimistic the heavier storms won't arrive in Austin until later in the afternoon, well after the 1 p.m. start.

Based on the forecast in Austin for Saturday, UT officials hope that the scrimmage will kick off as scheduled at 1 p.m. Isolated thunderstorms are expected to start around 11 a.m., but the heavier storms won't arrive until later in the afternoon, well after Texas coach Steve Sarkisian and his team are squared away in the Moncrief-Neuhaus Athletic Center adjacent to their stadium.

School officials said earlier this week that the Longhorns likely wouldn't postpone or reschedule the spring game if inclement weather did prevent the start of the game. That decision won't likely be made until right before the scheduled start of the scrimmage, officials said.

