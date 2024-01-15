Former Texas coach Duane Akina, the architect of the Longhorns' DBU era, is coming back

Texas' defensive backs room is receiving some reinforcements.

It's not just Jahdae Barron, who returns with Michael Huff's No. 7. Former Longhorns defensive backs coach Duane Akina is leaving his post as an Arizona defensive analyst to join Texas as a senior analyst, according to multiple reports. During his time in Austin, the coach became known as the architect of the original DBU.

Akina was on Mack Brown's Texas staff from 2001-13 before leaving after Charlie Strong's hiring. He developed multiple NFL talents including Rod Babers, Nathan Vasher, Cedric Griffin, Tarell Brown, Kenny Vaccaro and Pro Bowlers Michael Griffin and Earl Thomas. He also developed Thorpe Award winners Huff and Aaron Ross.

While the Longhorns' defense was one of the best in the nation this past season, the secondary struggled to contain passing attacks for most of the year. This was best seen in the final game of the season vs. Washington, as Michael Penix Jr. diced up the Longhorns to the tune of 430 yards and two touchdowns on 29-of-38 passing.

Akina will have plenty of talent to work with, as Barron and Malik Muhammad are returning starters and veteran Clemson safety Andrew Mukuba via the transfer portal. Five-star safety Xavier Filsaime and four-star cornerback Kobe Black are the top-rated defensive backs in Texas' 2024 recruiting class. They both signed in December.

College football analysts can help support the team's planning and preparation for games, but aren't allowed to have on-field coaching roles, per NCAA rules. Akina will serve the Longhorns similar to how former TCU head coach Gary Patterson did by attending meetings, breaking down video and helping with game plans.

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Texas football coach Duane Akina, architect of DBU, returns to staff