Jahdae Barron returns to Texas football for 2024 and will switch to Michael Huff's number

Texas defensive back Jahdae Barron will return to the Longhorns for the 2024 football season, he announced on Saturday.

In a video posted on his Instagram account, Barron is seen staring at the Jim Thorpe Award in the team facility when he is approached by Michael Huff. After greeting the legendary Longhorn, Barron is handed a Texas jersey with the No. 7 on it.

Huff wore No. 7 when he starred at Texas from 2002-05. Barron, who has worn 23 since he got to campus in 2020, then replied "I guess I'm back."

An Austin native, the 5-foot-11, 192-pound Barron has shined in the secondary the past two years. In 2022 he scored two defensive touchdowns.

Texas defensive back Jahdae Barron announced Saturday that he'll return to the Longhorns for the 2024 season, welcome news for a secondary that has seen Ryan Watts and Jerrin Thompson both leave.

As he earned a second-team nod on the Big 12's all-conference team in 2023, Barron recorded 61 tackles, six pass breakups and an interception. The versatile defender was primarily used at the Star position, but he started at safety against Wyoming and cornerback against Iowa State. While playing cornerback, he sealed a 31-24 win over Houston on Oct. 21 with a key fourth-down stop.

Barron will return to a Texas defense that has lost starting cornerback Ryan Watts to the NFL draft and starting safety Jerrin Thompson to the transfer portal. Texas ranked 113th nationally in pass defense in 2023 (254.4 yards per game).

