Texas football lands commitment from 2025 Skyline linebacker Elijah Bo Barnes

Texas football landed a commitment from 2025 four-star linebacker Elijah Bo Barnes on Friday afternoon. The Dallas native is entering his final year with Skyline High School and had a weekend visit in Austin last weekend with coach Steve Sarkisian.

Barnes measures in at 6-foot-2 and 215 pounds and chose the Longhorns over Ohio State, Oregon and Alabama. He's the No. 108 overall prospect and No. 14 linebacker in the 2025 cycle, according to On3's industry ranking.

Texas Longhorns Head Coach Steve Sarkisian during spring practice at the Frank Denius practice fields in Austin, Tuesday, March 19, 2024.

“It was a lot of good things at Texas, I really enjoyed it down there like I always do,” Barnes told On3 in January.

“Talking to Coach Nansen was great, he knows what he’s doing and he knows a lot about the game and he can teach you a lot about the game of football. I liked how he’s a real genuine guy, a cool guy, down-to-earth guy, and that was cooling talking to him and Sark.”

Barnes is the sixth commit in UT's 2025 recruiting class, with all of the commits being four stars. The Longhorns still have yet to land a five-star recruit. In 2024, they finished with the sixth ranked recruiting class.

Texas' spring season concludes with the Orange and White spring game on April 20.

