Texas football gets another 2025 commitment in LB Anthony Williams of Shadow Creek

Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian, speaking at the head coaches' press conference at the Sheraton hotel on Sunday in New Orleans prior to the Sugar Bowl against Washington, picked up a fourth recruit for the 2025 class with Shadow Creek linebacker Anthony Williams.

Texas’ recruiting machine rang in the new year by hauling in a commitment from three-star linebacker Anthony Williams for the Longhorns' 2025 class.

Williams, a rangy 6-foot-3, 195-pound linebacker from Pearland Shadow Creek, is Texas' fourth pledge for the 2025 cycle, joining three out-of-state prep commitments from tight end Emaree Winston (Georgia), quarterback KJ Lacey (Alabama) and defensive lineman Brandon Brown (Florida).

Williams ranks as the nation's No. 45 linebacker prospect for 2025 and the No. 66 player in the state of Texas on 247Sports' composite ratings.

