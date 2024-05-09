Texas football flips Oklahoma pledge Jermayne Lole from 'wrong side of the Red River'

The college football season is over, but Texas and Steve Sarkisian just stole another win from Oklahoma.

Louisville defensive lineman Jermayne Lole announced Thursday that he is flipping his commitment from the Sooners to the Longhorns.

“I was on the wrong side of the Red River," Lole posted on social media. "#HookEm."

The senior is entering his fifth year after spending three years with Arizona State and the past year with Louisville. Last season he had 19 tackles, two passes defended and 1½ sacks.

After the Longhorns' Orange-White spring game, Sarkisian made it clear that one of his priorities in the transfer portal was adding more bodies on the defensive line. The departures of T'Vondre Sweat and Byron Murphy II along with a few transfers meant the line was looking thinner than he had hoped.

“I think, obviously, the depth on the defensive line is not where we need it to be,” Sarkisian said. “We don't have enough bodies; there's not enough big humans. I mean, it's simple math, so we've got to address it.”

They might have lost out to Oklahoma on TCU's Damonic Williams, but Lole is another player who could fill gaps for Texas' defense, measuring in at 6 feet 3 and 310 pounds. He joins Arizona's Bill Norton and Tia Savea as veteran transfers on the line.

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Jermayne Lole flips football commitment from Sooners to Longhorns