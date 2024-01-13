Steve Sarkisian gets a four-year contract extension to keep him coaching Texas until 2030

Texas and head football coach Steve Sarkisian have agreed to a four-year contract extension that will keep him with the Longhorns until 2030, the university announced Saturday.

Sarkisian, 49, just completed the third year of the six-year contract that he signed after his hire in 2021. Terms of the extension were not released.

"I said it when I came here three years ago, this is a dream job for me. It’s a destination job, and I’m fired up every day to be the head coach at The University of Texas," Sarkisian said in a statement. "We’re thrilled with what we’ve been able to accomplish and proud of the culture we’ve built and the way our players have grown — on and off the field. But we’re just getting started. I’ve said it all along, we’ve been building this program for long term success. We’re here to chase greatness, win championships, and be one of the best in the nation year in and year out."

This past season, Sarkisian ranked 30th on the USA Today-compiled list of the highest-paid coaches in college football. Sarkisian made $5.6 million. Nick Saban topped the list with $11.4 million in earnings.

Texas athletic director Chris Del Conte recently told the American-Statesman that Sarkisian and the school would soon meet to discuss a possible extension and raise. Those discussions were likely expedited this week when Sarkisian's name was floated as a possible candidate to replace Saban, who retired on Wednesday as the head coach at Alabama.

Sarkisian, though, publicly pledged his allegiance to Texas with a social media post on Thursday night in which he stated that "It's a Great Day to be a Longhorn." He spent his Friday recruiting. On Saturday, Sarkisian secured his future.

In three seasons at Texas, Sarkisian has compiled a 25-14 record. During UT's 2023 campaign, Texas went 12-2, won the Big 12 championship and reached the College Football Playoff for the first time.

Texas will move to the Southeastern Conference this summer.

"As we head into the SEC next year, we’re doing that with a great deal of momentum, a program we’re extremely proud of and with a great head coach and leader," Del Conte was quoted as saying in UT's press release. "We knew that Coach Sarkisian was the man for the job when we hired him, and he’s proven that each step of the way. We couldn’t be more excited about where we are and where we’re headed, and we’re thrilled that Coach Sark will be our coach for a long time.”

Sarkisian is 71-49 over his 10 seasons as a head coach. Sarkisian previously led the football programs at Washington (2009-13) and USC (2014-15). He won a national championship as Alabama's offensive coordinator in 2020.

