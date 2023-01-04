Texas fans react to Texas A&M’s hiring of Bobby Petrino

Texas A&M may have whiffed again, and did so in dramatic fashion.

The Aggies announced the hire of Bobby Petrino as their new offensive coordinator on Wednesday. The move now gives head coach Jimbo Fisher two lightning rod coordinators to distract from himself. The bold strategy might not work.

You may recall Bobby Petrino from his days at Arkansas, where he was fired after having an affair with a school staffer. Petrino would continue to coach at the college level, leaving the female staffer to suffer the consequences for his actions.

Texas A&M’s latest hire was once one of the better offensive minds in college football. His success at Louisville helped him earn the head coaching job for the Atlanta Falcons. After leaving the Falcons before his first season was over, the offensive guru took the Arkansas Razorbacks to a Sugar Bowl appearance. Even so, his days of leading an elite offense may be behind him.

Here’s a look at how some are processing the news.

Best available?

Fisher had a blank check to get a top tier OC…and this is all he got. — Tarik D. LaCour (@realscientistic) January 4, 2023

Got his guy

“Jimbo Fisher got his guy. This is who he wanted all along” or something. — Horn18 (@ckimberli) January 4, 2023

Open the flood gates

Cue more portal attrition from CSTAT — Longhorns B12C (@Longhorns_B12C) January 4, 2023

Culture hire

HC Jimbo Fisher

OC Bobby Petrino

DC D.J. Durkin Is this America's most lovable program or what. https://t.co/lDxxozvN17 — Stewart Mandel (@slmandel) January 4, 2023

Silver lining

Regardless of how you feel about Bobby Petrino, Jimbo Fisher's self-awareness and humility to pass the sticks on a responsibility, that he likely takes pride in doing himself, is admirable. The plot thickens in College Station — J.D. PicKell (@jdpickell) January 4, 2023

Maybe the A&M boosters should have meddled

Felt like Longhorn twitter single handedly prevented the Mike Stoops hire from happening. Aggie twitter gotta step up. No one to blame but yourselves. — Imagine Losing 49-0 (@Doc_Texas) January 4, 2023

Picture tells the story

Almost dodged the hire

Hahah those sighs of relief when he took the UNLV job from the Aggie fanbase were all for not 😂 — D (@txforever) January 4, 2023

That might be true

I honestly really couldn’t care less about Petrino’s past. I just think the days of him being a dynamic play caller are over — John Patterson (@johnpaulp) January 4, 2023

Baby steps

Petrino had the 65th best offense in FCS at 366 yards per game and 5.77 yards per play. Which is an upgrade over Jimbo's 361 yards per game and 5.72 ypp. — ETX Gov (@ETXGov) January 4, 2023

He means A&M, not college sports

Your A&M football leadership: HC Jimbo Fisher, OC Bobby Petrino, DC D.J. Durkin. College sports always finds ways to one-up its own absurdity. https://t.co/PLBKlQ03DZ — Pat Forde (@ByPatForde) January 4, 2023

No vote of confidence

…. — 𝓮𝓿𝓪𝓷 𝓼𝓽𝓮𝔀𝓪𝓻𝓽 (@0fficial_evan) January 4, 2023

Makes sense

This new hire by Jimbo looks exactly like the Herman hires the year before he was fired. No top assistant wants to jump on a sinking ship. pic.twitter.com/s0zHN3zc9T — Imagine Losing 49-0 (@Doc_Texas) January 4, 2023

Couldn't have said it better

The aggie fans during the OC hiring process pic.twitter.com/Kl7KAY1eBf — Ewers Barber (@EwersBarber) January 4, 2023

That's one way to put it

Bobby Petrino and DJ Durkin is a NASTYYYY combination — Kieran (@carebearkieran) January 4, 2023

How will Petrino organize the play sheets?

Jimbo took a look at his list titled "best offensive play callers" and picked one from the top 5 but like most things jimbo related the list was from 2011. — Slander U Podcast (@TheSlanderU) January 4, 2023

Story originally appeared on Longhorns Wire