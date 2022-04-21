Texas extends an offer to the No. 1 wide receiver in the country

One of the most important offseason additions for Steve Sarkisian was the hiring of wide receivers coach Brennan Marion.

While Andre Coleman held that role, Texas seemingly missed out on numerous highly rated wide receivers on the recruiting trail. Now that Marion has taken over, Austin is now an attractive option for pass catchers around the country.

The Longhorns revamped their wide receiver room via the transfer portal this offseason with the additions of Isaiah Neyor and Agiye Hall, but only signed one true pass catcher in the 2022 class in Brenen Thompson.

Since the moment Marion arrived to Texas, he’s been targeting the nation’s top wide receiver prospects. On Thursday, the Longhorns hosted five-star wide receiver Jeremiah Smith for an unofficial visit.

Smith announced that he received an offer from the University of Texas while on his visit. The Florida product is rated the No. 1 wide receiver and the No. 7 overall prospect in the nation for the 2024 cycle, according to 247Sports.

Film

Jeremiah Smith’s Recruiting Profile

Ratings

Stars Overall Position State 247Sports 4 7 1 4 Rivals 4 14 3 5 ESPN – – – – On3 Consensus 4 10 3 5 247Sports Composite 5 – – –

Vitals

Hometown Opa Locka, FL Projected Position WR Height 6-3 Weight 185

Recruitment

Received an offer on April 21, 2022

Unofficial visit to Texas campus on April 21, 2022

Primary Offers

Alabama

Ohio State

Florida

USC

Florida State

Texas

Oklahoma

Georgia

LSU

Miami

Notre Dame

Ole Miss

Penn State

Texas A&M

Michigan State

West Virginia

