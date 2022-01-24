Texas extended a slew of offers to 2023 prospects over the weekend

Steve Sarkisian and his staff hosted a huge recruiting event for some of the nation’s top juniors and underclassmen on Saturday.

The day saw dozens of recruits photographed in Longhorns gear while they toured the campus, and also gave the Texas staff a chance to get in the ear of several top recruits.

Sarkisian, Tashard Choice, and Gary Patterson were heavily featured in recruits’ posts via Twitter.

Texas is looking to use the momentum from the 2022 class, which is currently No. 5 in the nation, and keep it going into the next class and beyond.

It will be extremely important for Texas to have a better performance next season after a disappointing 5-7 record in 2021, but having a chance to kindle relationships with the next wave of recruits early doesn’t hurt at all.

Several players that attended Junior Day walked away with a Texas scholarship offer. Here are the eight to announce they’ve received an offer over the weekend:

Cameron Cook, RB, Round Rock Stony Point

Braylan Shelby, DE, Friendswood

All glory to the man above ✞ After a wonderful visit, I am more than blessed to announce I’ve earned an offer from The University of Texas. Special Thanks to @CoachK_FBCoach @jakelangi and @TexasFootball for inviting me out‼️🤘🏾@RecruitFwood @RobertKoopmann @InsideTexas pic.twitter.com/KHMLJuHada — Braylan Shelby 4🌟 (@BraylanShelby) January 23, 2022

Colton Vasek, DE, Westlake

Tyler Turner, S, San Antonio Brennan (Baylor commit)

Ansel Nedore, DL, Round Rock

Thank you @TexasFootball for having my family and I over for an amazing weekend, met a lot of other talented student athletes and learned even more from coaches and staff.🤘🏾🧡⚪️ #HookEm #AllGas23 @CoachSark @FBCoachP @ChrisGilbert_1 pic.twitter.com/18dntkioIT — Ansel Nedore (@AnselNedore) January 23, 2022

Jaren Woods, OL, La Grange

After a great talk with @CoachSark I’m proud to say I’ve received an offer to @TexasFootball pic.twitter.com/JManFYbZBs — JAREN (@jaren_w05) January 23, 2022

Kyle Parker, WR, Lucas Lovejoy

Ian Reed, OL, Austin Vandegrift

