Texas emerging as top school for 2025 five-star WR Jaime Ffrench

Texas has made significant strides in the recruitment of five-star wide receiver Jaime Ffrench over the last few months.

Ffrench decommitted from Alabama in January following Nick Saban’s retirement. According to On3’s Keegan Pope, many felt Florida State was a lock to land him. However, three programs have since emerged as the leaders in his recruitment.

Texas, LSU and Miami appear to be Ffrench’s top three schools with the Longhorns leading the way at the moment. Ffrench recently expressed to On3 why Texas is atop the list right now.

“Really just the family feeling. They jumped on me quick, and they stay on us. It feels like an open family there. Coach Chris Jackson, Coach Sark, they all play a big part. Coach Perry, the recruiting director, all of them. They’re all part of it.”

Ffrench is the No. 5 wide receiver in the country and the No. 4 overall recruit in Florida for the 2025 recruiting class according to On3’s industry ranking.

5-star WR Jaime Ffrench tells @ChadSimmons_ that LSU, Miami and Texas are atop his list, and one has emerged as his new No. 1 school👀 Read: https://t.co/jbBoNhYpPB pic.twitter.com/VKTeQKUpWn — On3 Recruits (@On3Recruits) May 6, 2024

Contact/Follow us @LonghornsWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Texas news, notes and opinions.

Story originally appeared on Longhorns Wire