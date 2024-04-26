How Texas DT Byron Murphy fits with the Seattle Seahawks

The Seattle Seahawks selected Texas defensive tackle Byron Murphy II in the first pick of the Mike MacDonald era.

While many projected Murphy to be selected by the Atlanta Falcons at No. 8 or the Cincinnati Bengals at No. 18, the Seahawks swooped in and selected Murphy at No. 16.

The pick makes sense. Murphy will fit into MacDonald’s 3-4 scheme in possibly a similar role to Baltimore Ravens defensive end Justin Madubuike, who registered 13 sacks in MacDonald’s scheme in 2023 and just signed a 4-year, $98 million extension this offseason.

“He plays our style of football,” MacDonald said at the Seahawks’ post-draft press conference. “He’s so talented (with) versatility along the front. He’s such an aggressive player.

All part of the plan.@ByronMurphyII on why he grew up a Seahawks fan. pic.twitter.com/kghqIQNpRT — Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) April 26, 2024

Murphy grew up a Seahawks fan and has a chance to build upon the legacy of successful defensive linemen Seattle has had, including Cortez Kennedy.

“He’s our type of guy,” MacDonald said. “He’s a Seahawk through and through.”

Story originally appeared on Longhorns Wire