Have Texas basketball fans ever stormed the court? Yes, but it's rare.

Texas fans get loud ahead of the Longhorns' game against Kansas at Moody Center last season. The Longhorns won the game but the fans avoided the temptation to court at Moody Center, which as never had fans rush onto the court after the game.

Following high-profile incidents involving Iowa’s Caitlin Clark and Duke’s Kyle Filipowski, the issue of fans storming the courts after college basketball games has again grabbed the attention of college athletic officials.

On Tuesday, Big 12 Commissioner Brett Yormark told ESPN’s “Outside the Lines” that court-storming “is an industry issue and something that we need to address collectively.”

SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey went even further, recently telling AL.com that he’d "like to see the home team forfeit the just-played game if its fans storm the playing field,” referring to incidents during both football and basketball seasons.

But when it comes to Texas, such incidents have been few and far between.

Fans have never swarmed onto the court during the Texas basketball team’s two seasons at Moody Center, not even following massive home wins over highly ranked teams in Kansas and Baylor during last year’s run to the Elite Eight.

The last time Texas fans rushed the court came after an upset win over then No. 8 Kansas on Feb. 7, 2022. Prior to that, Texas had never had an issue with fans storming the court. Former American-Statesmen beat reporters Mark Rosner and Brian Davis, who combined for almost three decades of Texas basketball coverage, couldn’t recall a single instance.

That playing-it-cool behavior by the Texas fans extends to football, too. Aside from an upset win over Houston in 1990, Longhorn fans have never rushed the field at Royal-Memorial Stadium en masse.

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Texas basketball fans have stormed the court before, but it's rare.