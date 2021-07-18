Texas Basketball: Chris Beard has landed six of the top 31 transfers

The Texas basketball program went from being down in the dumps with expectations of a rebuild, to now being projected by college basketball experts to contend for a championship in just the first year of the Chris Bead tenure.

After losing a total of seven players, four to the NBA draft and three to the transfer portal, Beard had to work fast to construct a roster that would allow Texas to compete in the Big 12 for the upcoming season. While there were expectations that he would attract some transfers, it is safe to say that no one expected the slew of elite transfers that Beard brought in would form a juggernaut.

According to ESPN’S rankings of college basketball transfers, the Longhorns brought in three of the top five and six of the top 31 transfers. It’s a class filled with elite players and depth that should have Texas contending for the title with the likes of Gonzaga and UCLA.

Let’s take a look to see where the six transfers ranked according to ESPN.

31. Devin Askew, Guard

Arden Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

24. Dylan Disu, Forward

Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports

16. Christian Bishop, Forward

Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

5. Tre Mitchell, Forward

David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

4. Timmy Allen, Forward

Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

1. Marcus Carr, Guard

Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports

1

1