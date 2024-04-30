Texas baseball gets important Sunday sweep of Oklahoma

Going into the weekend as one of the last projected teams in the NCAA Tournament field, the Texas Longhorns baseball team got an important Sunday sweep with 8-6 and 12-10 (seven inning) victories against No. 18 Oklahoma in Big 12 action in Norman.

After Oklahoma took Friday’s opener 9-4, back-to-back solo home runs from Kimble Schuessler and Will Gasparino gave the Longhorns a 6-5 lead in the sixth inning of the first game Sunday. Chase Lummus earned the victory, pitching 3 2/3 innings while allowing one run on three hits. Gage Boehm registered his fifth save of the season, striking out three Sooner batters in 2 1/3 innings pitched.

In game two, the Longhorns hit six home runs, five of which were two-run shots, in the 12-10 win. Max Belyeu had two home runs, going 4-for-4 with three RBI and three runs in the victory.

Texas, 27-18 (13-8 Big 12), sits fourth in the Big 12 standings after Sunday’s sweep. Oklahoma, 26-16 (15-6 Big 12), is still in first. Oklahoma State and West Virginia are tied for second with 14-7 conference records, respectively.

Story originally appeared on Longhorns Wire