Texas Longhorns baseball still projected to make NCAA regionals

D1Baseball came out with its updated NCAA baseball tournament projections Wednesday. The Texas Longhorns baseball team is projected a No. 3 seed in a regional taking place in College Station with Texas A&M as the No. 1 seed.

Louisiana would be the No. 2 seed in the region, while North Dakota State would be the No. 4 seed. Texas was listed as the second-to-last team in the tournament field, just ahead of Louisiana Tech, Xavier, TCU, Creighton and Ole Miss.

Texas has a conference series against No. 18 Oklahoma this weekend in Norman, which provides the Longhorns with an opportunity to bolster their resume heading into the home stretch of the regular season. Oklahoma was projected to host a regional in the updated brackets.

It has not been the season that Texas (25-17, 11-7 Big 12) has hoped for, but they took two of three against TCU last weekend and followed it up with a nonconference victory against UT Arlington on Tuesday. After playing Oklahoma, the Longhorns have series with Oklahoma State and UCF who were both in the projected field. It is fair to say the final verdict on Texas’ season is still far off.

Story originally appeared on Longhorns Wire