Texans won’t face New York Jets in Week 1 opener

Who will the Houston Texans play in Week 1 to kickstart the 2024 season?

Right now, it remains a mystery, though the tea leaves are giving a better indication of who won’t be in play for the AFC South champions as more schedule leaks appear.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the New York Jets won’t host Houston at Metlife Stadium but instead will travel west to take on reigning NFC champion San Francisco in Aaron Rodgers’ return. The Texans were considered a favorite to play on primetime to begin the season after finishing 11-8, and rumors have circulated they could be making the trip up to the Big Apple.

.@AaronRodgers12 going back to the Bay Area to make his 2024 return. Jets vs. 49ers. Week 1. Monday Night Football. pic.twitter.com/GRSmwBpvEK — NFL (@NFL) May 14, 2024

It’s fitting for Rodgers to face the 49ers in what could be his final season. Back in 2005, conversations surrounding the four-time MVP and Alex Smith on which QB would become the No. 1 overall pick and franchise quarterback for San Francisco.

The 49ers took Smith, who had a promising career in the game-manager mantra. Rodgers, whose image of dismay in the green room flashed for hours on draft night, had to wait 23 more picks before Green Bay pulled the trigger on him at pick No. 24.

Everyone knows what happened next over 18 years, right?

The Texans, headlined by reigning Offensive Rookie of the Year C.J. Stroud, might have slim pickings for a marquee matchup in Week 1. Defending Super Bowl champions Kansas City were a favorite to host Houston in the season-opener on Thursday Night Football, but instead will have a rematch of last season’s AFC Championship Game against Baltimore.

The Week 1 Monday Night Football opener: New York Jets at San Francisco 49ers. For the second straight season, Aaron Rodgers returns to the Monday Night Football Week 1 opener. pic.twitter.com/TUtlhwepsP — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) May 14, 2024

The Dallas Cowboys were another potential favorite to go toe-to-toe with Houston in Arlington. However, according to Hall of Fame defensive end and broadcaster Michael Strahan, the NFC East champions will travel to Cleveland to take on the Browns in Tom Brady’s broadcasting debut.

The Texans still could play on primetime Sunday Night Football come Sept. 8, but who is a worthy opponent left? Buffalo could be an attractive matchup with the Stefon Diggs revenge game storyline. Should a trip to Lambeau Field to take on red-hot Jordan Love in what would be a battle of the breakout passers.

The schedule will be released Wednesday, so fans won’t have to wait much longer to know Houston’s path back to the postseason. The anticipation leading up to the announcement could cause chaos in the city before a game is even played.

