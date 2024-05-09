Texans trade for Rams WR Ben Skowronek

The Houston Texans are adding another playmaker.

Houston is acquiring Los Angeles Rams receiver Ben Skowronek in exchange for pick swaps in the sixth and seventh rounds in 2026, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rappaport.

Skowronek, 26, was initially expected to be released by L.A. Thursday morning, but Texans general manager Nick Caserio stepped in at the last minute to pull off the move. Should Skowronek have hit waivers, Houston would have been down the pecking order, thus potentially taking it out of the running.

This should come as a surprise to fans after Caserio pulled off a similar move earlier this offseason. Instead of waiting for Joe Mixon to hit waivers, the Texans traded a seventh-round pick to the Cincinnati Bengals for the Pro Bowl running back.

Houston later extended Mixon to a three-year, $27 million deal.

Skowronek’s best season in LA came in 2022, when he caught 39 passes for 376 yards in 11 games. He also showed off his versatility by rushing for a touchdown.

Last season as the Rams’ No. 5 receiver, Skowronek caught eight passes for 68 yards and a touchdown.

Skowronek should carve out a significant role on special teams unit after earning special teams captain last season for Los Angeles. As a receiver, he’ll fight for the No. 5 role behind Pro Bowler Stefon Diggs, Nico Collins, Tank Dell and John Metchie III.

