Texans select DL Marcus Harris with 247th overall pick in 2024 NFL draft

The Houston Texans have made their seventh selection in the 2024 NFL draft, picking Auburn defensive lineman Marcus Harris at No. 247. Harris has been a sturdy defensive tackle on The Plains for three seasons under multiple coaching staff.

Harris is coming off arguably the best season of his career after recording 40 total tackles. He led the Tigers in tackles for a loss with 11 and finished first in sacks with seven, respectfully.

Last month in Indianapolis for the combine, Harris posted a 5.06 40-yard dash, a 29.5-inch vertical jump, and an 8-foot-7 broad jump. He also repped 225 pounds on the bench press 27 times.

The Texans continue to bolster their defense. Houston added Georgia cornerback Kamari Lassiter with its first pick at No. 42 and later traded up for USC safety Calen Bullock at pick No. 78. On Day 3, the Texans added Oregon linebacker Jamal Hill with pick No. 188

Story originally appeared on Texans Wire