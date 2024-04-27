Watch: Highlights of new Texans LB Jamal Hill

The Houston Texans are adding another thumper up the middle.

The Texans selected Oregon linebacker Jamal Hill with the 188th overall pick in the 2024 NFL draft on Saturday afternoon.

Hill, a two-year starter at safety for the Ducks, visited with the franchise earlier this month as one of Houston’s top-30 visits. Linebacker was a position of need after losing both Denzel Perryman and leading tackler Blake Cashman in free agency, but one expected to be targeted after the first three rounds.

Last season, Hill totaled 31 tackles, five for losses and two sacks as a senior and forced two fumbles. As a junior under then-coach Dan Lanning, he totaled 50 stops.

Hill said he plans on moving down to linebacker permanently in Houston and plans to be one of the top special team standouts as a rookie.

“I’ll do whatever they want me to do on special teams,” Hill said in a Zoom interview after being drafted by the defending AFC South champions. “I think that will be my path my first few years in the NFL. I’m just happy. I’m overwhelmed. I’m happy to be a Texan. The best part of my game is running and attacking.”

Hill joins a linebacker room headlined by newcomer Azeez Al-Shaair and breakout second-year player Christian Harris. The duo should lock down the starting roles, but there’s little depth outside of second-year standout Henry To’oTo’o.

The Texans still have four picks entering the final round of the draft after training the No.189 overall pick in the sixth round to the Detroit Lions in exchange for their 205th overall pick and 249th pick.

These highlights from Oregon show exactly what Hill brings to the Texans’ defense in 2024.

Story originally appeared on Texans Wire