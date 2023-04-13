Texans RB Dameon Pierce named Senior Bowl rookie of the year

The origin story for Dameon Pierce continues to grow.

The Senior Bowl announced Thursday their three 2022 rookies of the year, and the Houston Texans’ fourth-round running back was among a trio that also included Seattle Seahawks cornerback Tariq Woolen and Green Bay Packers receiver Christian Watson.

Pierce sustained an ankle injury in Week 14 that limited his rookie campaign to 13 games. Nevertheless the former Florida product generated 939 yards and four touchdowns on 220 carries while catching 30 passes for 165 yards and a touchdown. Despite missing the final four games, Pierce was third among rookies in rushing yards and 17th in the league.

New coach DeMeco Ryans is aware of Pierce’s talent in the backfield and appreciates the fortitude the former Gator showed in carrying the Texans’ offense.

“I think he did what he had to do,” Ryans told reporters at the NFL owners meetings in Phoenix March 27. “He showed some toughness, he showed some competitive fight in him. I love the way he runs, I love his style, and it’s a style that I really want to continue to feed him. I think that style of running is just — it excites the entire team. He runs with an attitude that I really like and want to see him continue to build his game off of that, but I’m excited to see where Dameon — his growth from year one to year two.”

Pierce also won “Angriest Run of the Year” at the NFL Honors in February.

More 2023 NFL Draft!

Texans grab Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud in latest NFL.com mock draft

Story originally appeared on Texans Wire