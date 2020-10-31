Texans’ numbers game is keeping WR Keke Coutee from seeing the field

Keke Coutee was very promising for the Houston Texans in his rookie season, catching 28 passes for 287 yards and a touchdown in just six games of work.

The theory was that if Coutee could ever solve his injury problems, he would be a productive wideout for Houston.

In 2019, an ankle injury in preseason affected his start to the season, and the 22 catches for 254 yards through nine games, while almost identical to what he had produced in his rookie year, were seen as a stagnation. Throw in a game-losing interception that Indianapolis Colts linebacker Darius Leonard ripped from his grasp in Week 7, and a fumble, and Coutee was in then-coach Bill O’Brien’s doghouse.

Though O’Brien has been fired since Oct. 5, Coutee is still not seeing the filed, active only for two games, and playing in one with two catches for 11 yards and a fumble against the Baltimore Ravens in a 33-16 loss in Week 2.

According to offensive coordinator Tim Kelly, is is a numbers game that keeps Coutee from seeing any action.

“Obviously it’s a numbers game, right?” Kelly said. “You can only have a certain amount of people on the field at a certain time, a certain amount of people active. With how we’re structured, it’s difficult to carry that many receivers.”

A more telling reason for why Coutee isn’t seeing the field is one that could have been ascertained as far back as March during free agency. When the Texans signed Randall Cobb to a three-year, $27 million contract to play the slot, that took away Coutee’s onramp to playing time. Cobb has also been productive with 30 catches for 372 yards and two touchdowns in seven games.

“He’s being productive, he’s getting open when [quarterback] Deshaun (Watson) needs him to get open,” Kelly said. “They’re starting to build a relationship. Nothing that Keke has done or is not doing. It’s just kind of a numbers game at this point in time.”

Receivers coach John Perry is confident that if Coutee can get back on the field and have his number called, he will make plays for the Texans’ passing game.

“I’m sure his opportunity will come again,” Perry said. “When it does, there’s no doubt in my mind he will do what he’s done in the past, be successful doing it.”

Until then, Coutee is on the losing end of the numbers game.